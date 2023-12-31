IBENGA GIRLS HAS PRODUCED THE BEST GRADE 9 PUPIL

The Grade 9 queen of kings and queens scored 562 out of 600.

A girl by the name of Haansenda Towele is the best pupil on the Copperbelt in the just released Grade 9 exams.

Meanwhile, the same Catholic Church run school has produced seven girls who got 100 percent in Mathematics.

Mwila Mwenya, Fuluwulu Luwi, Siputa Pumulo, the twins Nkonde Lukumo and Nkonde Lumwekesho, Namushi Mutinta Monde as well as Nkonge Malama Loveness all submitted ECZ marking keys to the Examinations Council of Zambia.

May be an image of 2 people and text that says ‘IBENGA GIRLS SECONDARY SCHOOL the light of Christ baTHE ዜ4H H1’