If Edgar Lungu says he wants to be on the ballot in 2026 I will still fight him – KBF

Save your reputation, that’s my advice to ECL – KBF

By Kholiwe Miti(The Mast)

IF former president Edgar Lungu says he wants to be on the ballot in 2026 I will still fight him, says Zambia Must Prosper (ZMP) president Kelvin Fube Bwalya.

He advises Lungu not to be on the ballot in the next elections.

Briefing the media at the party secretariat on Friday, Bwalya said Lungu has had his time by being elected twice and “has already done his second term”.

“The former president did not qualify and I stood on principle and I said for me, I consider that a third term. I have not changed that position. So if you are asking me to advise Edgar Chagwa Lungu (ECL) today that would be my advice. He gave us seven years of leadership we thank him but that’s it. We are not short of leaders in this country and we cannot be going backwards. That time has passed. Every time that passes, every minute that passes, the season changes,” he said. “So for me I don’t believe that former president must come back into active politics. The only reason I agreed with this position was that he said he was returning to active politics because he wanted to protect and defend democracy. That I will do, I will hold his hand and we will walk the corridors of justice to ensure that we protect that, no more no less. But if he says he wants himself on the ballot I will still fight him.”

Bwalya said it is a “no go area” for Lungu to run for president.

“We have enough leaders in this country and therefore that to me is a no-go area. And my position has not changed. He has been elected twice, he has been on the ballot twice. He has won two elections, twice, and I maintain that position. Those who changed their positions that’s their problem,” said Bwalya. “I have never changed and as you know I don’t know who but there are some citizens who have taken him back to court on that issue. You remember the Constitutional Court had said he is eligible. Citizens have now gone back to court saying court to review that decision and to vacate and set aside that decision so that he doesn’t run. So for me why go through the machinations, why not save your reputation? That’s my advice to ECL.”