If I Was Lozi, I Would Be Ashamed Of Myself . I Wouldn’t Be Proud That The Litunga Was An Agent Of Imperialism- Jonas Shakafuswa

Jonas Shakafuswa writes….

IF I WAS LOZI, I WOULD BE ASHAMED OF MYSELF . I WOULDN’T BE PROUD THAT THE LITUNGA WAS AN AGENT OF IMPERIALISM.

SELLING OUR LAND AND RESOURCES TO THE BRITISH IN EXCHANGE FOR A MILITARY UNIFORM, AND MONIES FOR HIS FAMILY AND RELATIVES. THATS THE BAROTSELAND THEY ARE ASKING FOR.

AND AMUSINGLY THE LOZIS FOUND US IN “BAROTSELAND” FROM WHEREVER THEY CAME FROM. SO IF THEY WANT TO LEAVE ZAMBIA, THEY CAN LEAVE AND GO BACK TO WHERE THEY CAME FROM AND LEAVE US THE WAY THEY FOUND US.

IN SHORT, THEY INTRODUCED COLONIALISM,EXPLOITATION THEFT AND SEGREGATION, BY THE LITUNGA SIGNING CONCESSIONS WHOSE CONTENTS AND IMPLICATIONS HE NEVER UNDERSTOOD, IN OUR LANDS.