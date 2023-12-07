If I were Kambwili I would withdraw the appeal and serve the 5 months- Chilufya Tayali

Chilufya Tayali writes…

BAMUNYINANE ILI LYASHI LYALAKOSA, IT MIGHT END UP BADLY, ALA MUKANJIBUKISHA, YOU WILL REMEMBER ME ON THIS ONE, AT TIMES IT’S BETTER TO HUMBLE YOURSELF WHILE THERE’S TIME OTHERWISE, IT MIGHT BE TOO LATE.

Whilst BaKambwili has appealed against the conviction, the DPP has appealed against the 5 months sentence.

According to the laws of Zambia, Hate Speech carries a maximum sentence of 3 years, while BaKambwili was given 5 months.

Most of the times when are sentenced, the time of serving is reduced after some consideration of good behavior.

If BaKambwili had not appealed, he would have most likely served 3 months, which means he would have been out by February 2024.

This sentence of 5 months wouldn’t have affected BaKambwili’s political career because it is less than 6 months.

However, with this development, if the conviction is upheld, the sentence might be revealed and it could be more. With the appeal of the DPP, it makes things even worse.

If I were him (CK) I would withdraw the appeal and serve the 5 months just to avoid taking chances, looking at the evidence and the political standing of the big man.

In future you may have to refer to this article.

TAYALI THE PUBLIC LAWYER OF THE PUBLIC COURT OF OPINIONS!!!