IF I’M WRONG, I’LL ADMIT IT BUT SO FAR, I AM NOT – NELLY MUTTI

Speaker of the National Assembly Nelly Mutti

IF I was wrong, I will say I was wrong but I have not seen that so far, says Speaker of the National Assembly Nelly Mutti.

And Speaker Mutti says when people want to break you, they will say you are incompetent but when that doesn’t work, they resort to mocking you for not being married or make up rumours about who you are dating.

Meanwhile, NGOCC Board Chairperson Grace Sinkamba says the outright disrespect which Speaker Mutti is getting in Parliament is despicable, arguing that she is only being treated that way because she is a woman.

Speaking when NGOCC paid a courtesy solidarity visit on her, Monday, Speaker Mutti said she was developing a thick skin.

“I am developing a thick skin and I’m sure you have tested the thick skin…

(News Diggers)