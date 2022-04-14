By Brebner Changala

Nothing but arrogance,yes pomposity at it’s worst.

You are leading a poor country,with eighty three percent of the citizenry barely surviving on less than a dollar a day.

You willing offered yourself for public service in order to transform People’s lives,through critical economic,social strategies and innovations.

You are called to inspire and lead our country from the front in the midst of debt burden and a huge youth unemployment.

Now you don’t want to stay among them in order to feel their pain and the main challenges that they encounter on daily basis.

Please move into our dilapidated State House and share our collective poverty.

This political arrogance will definitely take you no where but only Separate your administration from the very people you constantly claim you are there to serve.