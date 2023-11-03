If You Join A Fight, Don’t Cry When They Remove Your Teeth, Hope Lungu Is Ready – Davies Chama

IF YOU JOIN A FIGHT, DON’T CRY WHEN THEY REMOVE YOUR TEETH, HOPE LUNGU IS READY – CHAMA

By Mwiche Nalwimba

WHEN you find nine people exchanging blows and you join in instead of stopping the fight, don’t cry when they remove your teeth, says Davies Chama, in apparent reference to former president Edgar Lungu.

The suspended PF national chairperson further says time reveals even something that is deeply hidden.

On Saturday, Lungu announced his return to active politics as PF leader, saying he won’t allow the opposition party to die for as long as he lived.

But in an interview, Wednesday, Chama questioned what strategy he would use to achieve that.

“I have heard someone say ‘I have come back to sort out the factions [in order] to bring sanity’ and says ‘I cannot allow what is happening [to continue]’…

