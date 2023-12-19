IG has been at centre stage of killing PF – Mundubile

By Mwiche Nalwimba

FORMER Leader of Opposition in Parliament Brian Mundubile says the Inspector General of Police Graphael Musamaba’s recent remarks confirm that police participated in the criminality of killing PF from the very beginning.

And Mundubile has called on the court to be pragmatic and do what is right to foster democracy.

On Thursday, Musamba said the PF seemed to be in a split situation and his officers would only deal with those who were legally in office…