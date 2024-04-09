IG WONDERS UNDER WHAT CIRCUMSTANCES UKA WILL HOLD RALLIES
INSPECTOR General of Police Grapheal Musamba has questioned the circumstances under which the United Kwacha Alliance (UKA) is organising a rally, given the uncertainties surrounding the alliance’s registration status.
Meanwhile, police in Kafue have advised UKA not to proceed with their intended rally scheduled for April 13, 2024, due to some security concerns.
Source: News Diggers
Nabakula ba Musamba, better baya ikala ko ku Mufumbwe, in retirement!
The same circumstances under which the UPND alliance was holding Rallies. We are tired of this Nosense of infringing on the rights of Zambians to freely assemble.
If we are in a dictatorship , don’t beat about the bush . Can the PIG please tell the country whether Opposition Political parties are banned in Zambia…and that we only have one party , the UPND which can Mobilise, assemble, hold rallies and participate in Elections..This nosense can’t continue.
We are a Multi party democracy…and we should live as such and adhere to the tenets of Multi Party democracy .
If you do not want a police state, or a life president……
Vote wisely in 2026.
Unfortunately, the 2026 elections will be Kabushinised/Kwachanised, using the Putin formula!