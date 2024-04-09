IG WONDERS UNDER WHAT CIRCUMSTANCES UKA WILL HOLD RALLIES

INSPECTOR General of Police Grapheal Musamba has questioned the circumstances under which the United Kwacha Alliance (UKA) is organising a rally, given the uncertainties surrounding the alliance’s registration status.

Meanwhile, police in Kafue have advised UKA not to proceed with their intended rally scheduled for April 13, 2024, due to some security concerns.



Source: News Diggers

