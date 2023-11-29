IGNORE MILES SAMPA, MORGAN NG’ONA, ARE NOT MEMBERS OF PF-NAKACINDA TELLS PF PARTY STRUCTURES

SUBJECT: GUIDANCE ON INFORMATION FLOW TO THE PARTY STRUCTURES

This serves to inform you all Party structures that all instructions and directives

regarding any Party activity are only done through the Office the Secretary General and signed by the Secretary General, Hon. Raphael Nakacinda.

In the absence of the Secretary General, the Deputy Secretary General Hon. Nickson Chilangwa will sign.

In view of the above, you are all guided that Mr. Morgan Ngona is not the Secretary

General neither is he a member of the Patriotic Front, therefore, treat any

correspondence signed or issued by him not being authentic, as a fraudulent activity, and not a true reflection of the Patriotic Front Party.

I am urging you all not to adhere to any of his directives.

You are all guided accordingly.

I thank you for your continued commitment and hard work.

Hon. Raphael Nakacinda

SECRETARY GENERAL