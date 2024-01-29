“I’ll deal with Rashford” said Eric ten Hag after the player’s absence

Erik ten Hag plans to teach Marcus Rashford a lesson after the player’s mysterious absence from Manchester United’s triumphant FA Cup clash against Newport. Rashford, claiming to be under the weather, conveniently skipped the match, only to be spotted later at a wild night club extravaganza.

“He played the sick card, but I’ve got a remedy for that,” chuckled Ten Hag, hinting at a mischievous plan to teach the young star a lesson he won’t forget.

In the wake of United’s nail-biting victory over a League Two team, Ten Hag cryptically declared, “The illness excuse is just the tip of the iceberg. I’ll handle this internally, and trust me, it’s going to be a showstopper.” With a mischievous glint in his eye, the manager left everyone wondering what kind of theatrical spectacle he has in store for the wayward Rashford.