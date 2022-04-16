I’ll make sure I fight to recover my properties that have been seized by the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) because I worked hard for them, embattled Kabushi Member of Parliament, Bowman Lusambo, has said.

Mr Lusambo, who is currently out of the country, said in an interview, he was shocked that the investigative wings had continued to persecute him for no apparent reason.

He said he was currently out of the country for medical checkups and that his lawyers had written to the ACC on when he would avail himself but that they had remained mute over the matter. – Daily Nation