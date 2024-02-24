I’ll make it easier for couples to have babies if re-elected – Donald Trump

A former US President, Donald Trump, has said that if re-elected, his administration would make it easier for couples to have babies.

According to him, his leadership would also support the creation of strong, thriving, healthy American families.

Trump made this known in a statement he shared on his Facebook page on Friday.

The Republican candidate voiced support for in vitro fertilisation treatment, distancing himself from a recent Alabama Supreme Court ruling that has again highlighted the electoral challenge Republicans face over their stances on abortion and other reproductive rights.

Alabama’s court decision ruled that frozen embryos should be considered children and that people can be held liable for destroying them.

Trump subsequently called on the Alabama state legislature to find an immediate solution to preserve the availability of IVF in Alabama.

The statement read, “Under my leadership we want to make it easier for mothers and fathers to have babies, not harder! That includes supporting the availability of fertility treatments like IVF in every state in America.

“Like the overwhelming majority of Americans, including the vast majority of Republicans, Conservatives, Christians, and Pro-Life Americans.

“I strongly support the availability of IVF for couples who are trying to have a precious baby.

“Today, I am calling on the Alabama Legislature to act quickly to find an immediate solution to preserve the availability of IVF in Alabama.

“The Republican Party should always be on the side of the Miracle of Life – and the side of mothers, fathers, and their beautiful babies.

“IVF is an important part of that, and our Great Republican Party will always be with you, in your quest, for the ultimate joy in live!.”