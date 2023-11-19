I’LL NEVER BETRAY ECL – SALLY BANDA

Sunday 19th, November 2023

Patriotic Front member and blogger Ms Sally Banda has refuted claims that she has joined the United Party For National Development (Upnd) the false allegations where met to put her in bad light with the party leadership and such should be treated with the contempt it deserves .

Ms Banda says people should grow up and stop spreading falsehoods to gain political mileage, “ Am not a coward , I’m too bond and courageous to leave the patriotic front party without announcing.

I’ve never resigned from my party (PF) and I’ll never betray President Edgar Lungu.

I was one of the few people that came out bond and said, if President Edgar Lungu comes out from retirement into active politics, I’d rally behind him without hesitation,” She said.

Ms Banda further explained that she was and still on sabbatical leave from politics and her come back won’t be private.

“I’ve been on sabbatical leave for awhile and i have not been involved politically, as am dealing with some personal matters. To make the matters worse, last week I lost my immediate elder brother.

People are busy sending me voice notes that I’ve crossed over, I haven’t ,am mourning my elder brother and people should respect that.” She said