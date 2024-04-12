ILLEGAL ACTIVITIES BY UPND IN BY-ELECTIONS A CLEAR INDICATION THAT THEY HAVE LOST GRIP IN THEIR STRONGHOLDS – SP

LUSAKA—Friday, April 12th, 2024

The Socialist Party has challenged the Electoral Commission of Zambia to nullify nominations of UPND candidates in wards where its candidates were abducted.

Party General Secretary, Dr. Cosmas Musumali, has told a media briefing that formal police reports have been lodged in areas where its candidates were whisked away and abducted to prevent them from filing nominations.

Dr. Musumali has accused the ruling party of corruption, intimidation, and corruption even in simple by-elections.

He said this was a clear sign of desperation from the UPND as they were losing ground even in their strongholds.

“Kidnapping is a very serious offense and we are worried that the UPND keep repeating this,” said Dr. Musumali, referring to an incident where the Ndola Mayor was arrested by police when he was supposed to participate in the deputy mayoral elections.

“It is clear from the details I am giving you that the UPND is not upholding democratic values,” he added.

He said a spate of abductions has occurred against his candidates in Gwembe and Luangwa District, further calling on ECZ and Police to institute punitive measures against UPND.

He has further called for the arrest of UPND Lusaka Province youth Chairperson Obvious Mwaliteta for allegedly being actively involved in electoral illegalities.

“He was convicted over the same issues; he is back with the same again,” he said.