ILLEGAL MINER DIES AT SENSELE

By Virginia Chilongo

A-43-year-old illegal miner has died at Sensele Open Pit Mine in Chingola district.

Joseph Kamapanga of Maiteneke area in Chiwempela died on Sunday, 24th December, 2023 around 11:00 hours whilst harvesting Copper Ore in the tunnels.

Mr. Kamapanga was under caving the loose material which gave in and buried him.

The body was retrieved with the help of the search and rescue team that is also retrieving the other illegal miners who were trapped on Friday, 1st December, 2023.

It is believed that over 30 illegal miners were trapped within the same open pit mine, where 12 victims have been retrieved so far.

Copperbelt Police Commanding Officer, Peacewell Mweemba says the remains of Mr. Kamapanga have since been deposited to Nchanga North Hospital mortuary pending further proceedings.