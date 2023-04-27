ILLEGAL MINERS INVADE KANSANSHI MINE TARGETING GOLD AND COPPER

Illegal Miners have invaded Kansanshi Mining PLC in Solwezi District of North Western Province and are targeting gold and copper concentrates.

Kansanshi Mining PLC General Manager, ANTHONY MUKUTUMA says this has led to an increase in theft cases on the mine site and hostile behaviour from members of Kabwela and Kyafukuma areas towards the mining authority.

He says the two areas have also started to harbour illegal miners and foreign nationals who are supporting illicit activities on the mine site.

Mr. MUTUKUMA was speaking when Home Affairs and Internal Security Minister JACK MWIIMBU called on him.