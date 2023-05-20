Illegalities at ZESCO- Amb. Emmanuel Mwamba

By Amb. Emmanuel Mwamba
Illegalities at ZESCO
ZESCO advertised and processed a tender in March and proceeded to evaluate the best bidders.
However, the Managing Director allegedly cancelled a legitimately issued tender and ordered its readvertisment. New prefered companies were added.
A new tender award has since been issued.
I wonder how much interest the Zambia Public Procurement Authority is taking in these irregularitues and illegalities in public entities like ZESCO.
State-owned enterprises, like Ministries, Provinces and other State Agencies are mandated to follow public procurement processes as provided by the Public Procurement Act of 2020.
The ZPPA has established a transparent and e-platform but ZESCO has not joined the platform.
e-GP Platform is a web-based, collaborative system to facilitate the full lifecycle of a tendering process, for both buyers and suppliers.
It offers a secure, interactive, dynamic environment for procurements of any nature, complexity or value, enforcing (where appropriate) and encouraging recognised best practices.’