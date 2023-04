I’M ASHAMED OF MY NATION … nolle into Mumbi’s case angers Trevor Simumba

“As a Zambian and a democrat I am truly ashamed of Zambia’s Justice system. On the Day of Judgement you issue a Nolle after keeping this woman in jail for over 300 days is pure abuse of the system. I am ashamed for my nation,” states econmic analyst and UPND sympathiser Trevor Simumba.