I’M FIGHTING PAST, PRESENT CORRUPTION – HH

By Michael Nyumbu

PRESIDENT Hakainde Hichilema has pledged to enhance the fight against corruption, both past and present.

He was responding to a question from Byta FM Reporter, Michael Nyumbu, on Friday on allegations made by former President, Edgar Lungu, that the fight against corruption is selective.

Hichilema, however, stated that Lungu was not sure of what he was saying.

Speaking at St. Mawagali Trades Training Institute ground in Choma District, the Head of state said there is no selectivity under his regime in the fight against corruption.

He said the fight against corruption is not selective as he has been able to drop a Minister and Permanent Secretaries he appointed facing corruption allegations.

Hichilema, accompanied by the First Lady, is in Choma District for the New Year holiday.

He is expected to attend church service this Saturday at Choma Central Seventh Day Adventist Church and New Apostolic Church on Sunday.

He is also expected to tour some compounds within Choma Central.

