“I’M HAPPY, PEACEFUL, SINGLE AND THRIVING” – ZED FARMER

She wrote:

Goodmorning,

My 7AM Millionaire Partners.

I was reading an interesting story how Osinachi Nwachukwu died after being on 2 months of life support, due to domestic violence.

Not knowing the true details.

But ladies if a man slaps you even once please I’m begging you LEAVE HIM!

Men if a woman is abusive, even emotionally, RUN from her and never look back.

It goes both ways.

You see this African culture that we have is so backward, that we must stay regardless what happens.

You are not a cat that has 9 lives.

You see our friend is now 6 meters down.

People will laugh at you, even call you names.

For you to thrive in your purpose, you have to go against what is called normal.

Be bold and courageous.

In heaven there is no marriage.

On earth here you will be made to account for what you did, not what you and your husband did.

Call me what your hearts desires the choice is yours.

I made my choice.

Some People laughed and some even called me mad.

I’m happy, peaceful, single and thriving!

Love

Le Zed❤️