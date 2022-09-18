I’m Happy People Are Feeling For Me – Andrew Banda

I’M HAPPY PEOPLE ARE FEELING FOR ME – ANDREW

I am happy that people are feeling for me, it is just a question of time, says Andrew Banda when asked over his sympathisers querying his not being given any government job

Asked by Daily Revelation on reports that he was earmarked for a diplomatic appointment which has however, not come to fruition, Banda said he was not the appointing authority and therefore could not comment on something he did not know about, describing such information ,as speculation.

But asked if he was eyeing any appointment which was of course the main target for those who campaign for their parties, especially one that recently assumed office, and how he felt on not being given any position in the UPND, Banda said the minute one went into politics for positions and not service to the people “then you have a problem.”

“For me I have been around for a long time… if it was the issue of wanting positions you know the story. I don’t want to repeat this thing about what happened in the past, me on this side (and others on) the other side. You get my point? Because I am principled. So please let people not put words in my mouth. For me I am not in this thing for positions and when it does come, if it ever comes , it is welcome,” Banda said.

But asked that some of his sympathisers have queried his being left out on appointments , Banda said: “And I am happy they… https://dailyrevelationzambia.com/im-happy-people-are-feeling-for-me-andrew/