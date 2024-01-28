I’m in celebratory mood, says Katanekwa’s complainant

I told you Timothy Katanekwa was not going to survive, says Lusaka businessman Misheck Chatora, one of the six complainants against the dismissed High Court judge.

President Hakainde Hichilema today dismissed Katanekwa having earlier suspended him following six complaints filed before the Judicial Complaints Commission (JCC) over delayed judgments, some which are said to have been pending for more than…