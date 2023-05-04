I’M IN LOVE WITH MY HUSBAND’S LITTLE BROTHER…I have never loved anyone the way I love him

I’M IN LOVE WITH MY HUSBAND’S LITTLE BROTHER

Before anyone answers, please know I’m not looking to be judged. In a nutshell, I want to be over this.

The problem is, I have been sincerely in love with my husband’s brother for years. Every year it gets stronger. My husband and I started dating when we were 17 and his brother was only in 6 grade. We got married at 19- about 8 years ago.

Around 6 years ago, I developed a personal relationship with my brother in law that was totally healthy and since then have always had a soft spot. I really can’t remember when it started, at least 4 years ago, I began to fall in love with him. I know it’s wrong. I don’t need to be told that.



It’s gotten to the point that when I’m around him I get depressed. I tried telling myself it’s sick because he is basically my little brother but that doesn’t work. I won’t go on about what it is I love about him as to not justify my feelings.

I tried severing any ties or chance of seeing- hearing about him but their family is close and it isn’t really possible with out it seeming suspicious. My six year old son is extremely close to him and talks about him constantly. I can’t get away from it. I go to bed thinking about him and wake up thinking about him. My marriage is a good one. We got married too young and are very different people.



Regardless, my husband and I love each other very much and are best friends. We have moved passed the gushy part on our relationship but are mature adults.

I’m a black and white person and feel like there is no situation that would ever make being with my brother in law OK. But I can honestly say I have never loved anyone the way I love him, and it’s love that has grown over years. How do I get over him? I know these feelings are not healthy for me my family or my husband’s.