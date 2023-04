I’m Not A Prophet But I Can See A Food Disaster Coming- Binwell Mpundu

AM NOT A PROPHET BUT I CAN SEE A FOOD DISASTER COMING.

THE MEALIE MEAL SITUATION IS GETTING UGLIER BY THE DAY AND TODAY KITWE HAS NO MEALIE MEAL ANYWHERE .

POLICE THIS AFTERNOON HAD TO THWART WHAT OTHERWISE WOULD HAVE BEEN A SERIOUS RIOT OVER MEALIE MEAL AT JAMAS/HM MILLING COMPANY AND I’M GLAD THIS THIS HAPPENED IN THE FULL VIEW OF THE PROVINCIAL MINISTER WHO WAS IN THE AREA.

I HAVE BEEN SAYING THIS AND I WILL SAY IT AGAIN .PRESIDENT HH IS SORROUNDED BY INCOMPETENT PEOPLE WHO WOULD RATHER PLAY CHEAP POLITICS EVEN WHEN THERE’S A SERIOUS SITUATION AT HAND.

I WAS TOO YOUNG DURING THE FOOD RIOTS IN THE UNIP DAYS BUT SUCH CAN BE PREVENTED OF ONLY WE GET SERIOUS AND DEAL WITH THIS LOOMING DISASTER BEFORE IT GETS OUT OF HANDS AS THE SITUATION IS TURNING OUT TO BE.

ITS ONE THING TO HAVE HIGH PRICES OF MEALIE MEAL BUT ANOTHER THING FOR THE COMMODITY TO RUN OUT .

BA MINISTER OF AGRICULTURE BAKALAMBA WAKE UP THIS THING WILL BOOMERANG INTO YOUR FACE.KUCHIPATA NAKO KWABA AKANTU MWEH.

Anyone offended by this should meet me mu kandabwe.But mwise bwino.

BINWELL MPUNDU

NKANA MP

UMWINA NKANA