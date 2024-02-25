IM NOT WORKING WITH MILES SAMPA-DAVIES CHAMA

Good afternoon colleagues, I am compelled to respond even though I usually don’t do this.

I”m Davies Chama and always hearing my name being mentioned in these audios(Victor Kapungwe and Jackson Chama).

I have personally NEVER met these fellas, I have Never sat down with them anywhere, I have Never ever organized anything with them, I have Never ever sent them to do anything for me or with others, I have Never contracted them to do anything for me. I personally don’t know them.

On two occasions, they called me requesting to meet with me but I indicated my non availability because of the background information I have on them. It’s good that they are indicating that they have evidence of our meetings. It’s will be great for them to release anything be it videos, audios or any WhatsApp messages or even photos of me with them. I also wish to challenge them to release the phone conversation with them which they initiated because they are fond of recording these conversations. They don’t even have to wait for 7 days with regards with me!!