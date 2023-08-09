I’m prepared waiting for arrest – Nawakwi

I am waiting to be arrested, says FDD leader Edith Nawakwi.

Speaking with Daily Revelation, Nawakwi said since she has been warned and cautioned for alleged abduction and violence against the Hatembos, she now wants to have her day in court.

“I’m waiting for arrest, if they have facts, to take me to court. That’s the procedure when you are warned and cautioned. We are prepared, waiting for the next stage,” Nawakwi said.

She said the prison service should have enough beddings with them.

"Blankets you didn't even prepare, you just take from your bed. I'm sure the Prison Service has got enough beddings because..