I’M READY TO BE LED BY ANY OPPOSITION LEADER WHO CAN WIN US 2026 ELECTIONS – KALABA
By Angela Muchinshi
CITIZENS First president Harry Kalaba says he’s ready to be led by any of the opposition leaders he will be in an alliance with as long as they have higher chances of winning elections in 2026
Recently, UPND Secretary General Batuke Imenda said it would be difficult for the opposition to unite because they all wanted to be presidents.
The UPND Secretary General was commenting on remarks by Zamb…
Plunderers u can’t rest just want to steal more bamakaka we want new faces not recycled garbages. Let HH continue ruling
Forget kalaba
Mr Kalaba Zambians do not feel you can lead
Them so you have two options.Either join upnd
Or join the sinking PF.