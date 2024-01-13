I’m shocked by the racist rants exhibited by the UPND senior leaders- Amb. Emmanuel Mwamba

By Amb. Emmanuel Mwamba

Racism by the UPND

I’m shocked by the racist rants exhibited by the UPND senior leaders in their remarks and commentary about the attacks meted out on Victor Kapungwe (Mr. Ground) and James Chama also known as Nkonge Musubilwa.(Chama Amelika).

Zambia is a multiparty, multi-tribal, multi-ethnic and multi-racial society and evoking racial attacks against the race of indians is totally unacceptable.

The racial attacks on Rizwan Patel, a Patriotic Front leader based in Petauke, has also been repeated by State House social-media page; Koswe.

Rizwan Patel was not at the scene of the violent attack and was not involved in this matter.

Rizwan is unfairly being targeted because he is an uncompromising Patriotic Front leader in Eastern Province.

The physical attacks on these two; Kapungwe and Chama remains unacceptable despite their criminal defamation and terrible hate speech, against their political opponents.

The UPND has sunk to their well-known low bar of tribalism and racial discrimination as seen in this case.

Is there any sensible leader in the UPND who will stop this perversion of politics?