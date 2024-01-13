I’m shocked by the racist rants exhibited by the UPND senior leaders- Amb. Emmanuel Mwamba

By Amb. Emmanuel Mwamba
Racism by the UPND
I’m shocked by the racist rants exhibited by the UPND senior leaders in their remarks and commentary about the attacks meted out on Victor Kapungwe (Mr. Ground) and James Chama also known as Nkonge Musubilwa.(Chama Amelika).
Zambia is a multiparty, multi-tribal, multi-ethnic and multi-racial society and evoking racial attacks against the race of indians is totally unacceptable.
The racial attacks on Rizwan Patel, a Patriotic Front leader based in Petauke, has also been repeated by State House social-media page; Koswe.
Rizwan Patel was not at the scene of the violent attack and was not involved in this matter.
Rizwan is unfairly being targeted because he is an uncompromising Patriotic Front leader in Eastern Province.
The physical attacks on these two; Kapungwe and Chama remains unacceptable despite their criminal defamation and terrible hate speech, against their political opponents.
The UPND has sunk to their well-known low bar of tribalism and racial discrimination as seen in this case.
Is there any sensible leader in the UPND who will stop this perversion of politics?
Useless man only one comment you want to drag the whole upnd members however racism is not good one world one people.
I think sometimes its better to say nothing if you have nothing sensible to say. Some comments are from a well educated and respected gentleman like Mwamba, are merely showing the level of low thinking. At ba publicity with full of propaganda
So this pfool mwamba thinks his dull postings Zambians will fall for. You come up with sime srupid post and say its UPND, what the idiot. The police made an official statement they are looking for this foolish thug among 8 others and you think you will turn around. Mwanyala, the same way you’ve been trying ati state sponsored Miles faction. Stupid pfidiots!!!!
There is no place for racist comments in zambia no matter which party you belong to.
Mwamba, i had some respect for you and i thought i was seeing wizdom in you kanshi i was wrong ”uli chipushi ichabula inseke”. So, what this boy did is right according to your idiotic flater aai. There is no recism in these statements. Dont create something from northing