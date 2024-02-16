I’M THE ONLY ONE WHO CAN BLESS ZAMBIA…All prophets and apostles in all the ten provinces are my sons – Prophet Shepherd Mesala

I’M THE ONLY ONE WHO CAN BLESS ZAMBIA – MESALA

Prophet Shepherd Mesala claims that he is the godfather of all Prophets and Bishops in Zambia.

Mesala says all prophets and apostles in all the ten provinces are his sons.

“I am the only one who can bless Zambia. All prophets and apostles in all the ten provinces are my sons. I am the godfather of the prophetic in Zambia” declares Masala.

He says people must beg him to pray because he can lock the prophetic and also stop the dry spell being experienced in the country as he is the most powerful Prophet.

CREDIT: Zambian Eye