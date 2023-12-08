IMIGALATO WILL TAKE THEM NOWHERE- Dr Fred M’membe

IMIGALATO WILL TAKE THEM NOWHERE

Mr Hakainde Hichilema wants to reduce the numbers of PF MP´s so that he can achieve a two thirds majority in parliament, which he failed to get during a normal election in august 2021.

Mr Miles Sampa has no capacity to cause the confusion in the PF, expelling members and causing all sorts of mayhem without the support of Hichilema.

If he is allowed to reduce the number of MP´s from the opposition, Mr Hichilema will then scrap the 50+ 1 in favour of a simple majority to avoid an election rerun. He will also scrap the running mate so that he can have his own vice President but most of all he wants to extend his office life as President from the current five years to 7 years while turning Zambia into a single party state.

Even if we differed in the past, or we had accused each other of witchcraft lets put all that behind and fight to safeguard our democracy and our constitution. Zambia is much bigger than Mr Hichilema lets fight for whats right.

Dr Fred M’membe

President of Socialist Party