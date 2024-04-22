IMMIGRATION DEPARTMENT NABS TWO ZAMBIANS FOR TRANSPORTING ETHIOPIAN IMMIGRANTS USING A SHOPRITE TRUCK

The Luangwa Immigration Office has nabbed 50 undocumented Ethiopians aged between 14 and 35 for illegal entry and unlawful stay and two Zambians Blessing Tembo (28) of Lusaka’s Garden House and Benson Mfula (32) of Petauke District for aiding and abetting the Ethiopians. They were nabbed at around 14:00 hours on Sunday, 21st April 2024 about one kilometre from the Luangwa Bridge. They were travelling in a Lusaka-bound UD Croner Truck Registration number CAA 4229 belonging to Freshmark, Shoprite Holding’s fruit and vegetable distribution arm. The Luangwa Office was acting on a tip-off from a concerned member of the public who reported having spotted a Shoprite-branded truck carrying suspected illegal immigrants accompanied by a Silver Toyota Corolla registration number ALE 5181.

Subsequently, the Officers found the truck parked and requested the driver Blessing Tembo to open the Truck’s container, which he eventually did after initially refusing to comply. The Officers found 50 Ethiopians and Benson Mfula inside the Container. There were no other items or goods in the truck and the Silver Toyota Corolla was not found at the scene.

All suspects are detained at Luangwa Police Station pending prosecution. The Department intends to charge the two Zambians with the offence of aiding and abetting and the Ethiopians with illegal entry and unlawful stay. Meanwhile, the UD Croner Truck has been impounded and is parked at Luangwa Police Station. The Luangwa operation brought the number of persons apprehended for various immigration offences countrywide between 18th and 21st April, 2024 to 142.

Further, the Department of Immigration between 18th and 21st April 2024 successfully removed 85 illegal immigrants from the Country, including 35 removed by the Kabwe Regional Immigration Office on 18th April 2024. During this period the Department secured 52 convictions and refused eight persons entry into Zambia for failing to meet entry requirements.

