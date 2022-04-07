IMPOTENCE IN A HUSBAND CAN BE SEEN IN THREE MONTHS TIME, “THE CASE OF THE NEW DAWN”- Kampyongo

7th March 2021

By. IP

Shiwang’andu member of parliament Stephen Kampyongo has cautioned Zambians to brass themselves for stiffer economic challenges ahead ranging from the cost of living due which he says is being necessitated due to the UPND government’s failure to govern the Country.



Mr. Kampyongo says the new dawn government has exposed itself too early in failing to govern the Country looking at the skyrocking commodity prices since the UPND took over the reins of power last year.



The Shiwang’andu lawmaker has charged that an impotent husband in a marriage can be seen within three months from the date of the wedding justfying that this is exactly what has happened with the UPND goverment which has been in government in the last 8th months but says people’s lives are worse off than before.



He says Patriotic Zambians are able to tell that the new dawn administration is finding difficulties to fit in the system hence the haphazard manner in policy direction which has resulted in to what he calls fire fighting among government officials.



Meanwhile Mr. Kampyongo says UPND while in opposition portrayed in itself as the Messiah to people’s problems as it pledged to insistently reduce the cost of fuel, mealie meal, fertilizer aming other things and yet the opposite is what has happened.



He says the only way those in government will stop the alleged trend of lying is by voting them out of government in 2026 but says the red signal should be shown through fourth coming local government by elections slated on 14th of this month.



The Shiwang’andu MP has advised residents of Katoya ward to demonstrate their anger against the UPND government by voting for PF candidate Kennedy Katongo.

He said this in Lwingu of Kasama district in Northern province.

– Muvi TV