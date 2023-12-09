Imprisonment of Kambwili, ‘selective, unfair application of justice’ — Imboela

National Democratic Congress (NDC) leader, Saboi Imboela, has said that the jailing of former Information and Publicity Minister, Chishimba Kambwili, is a methodical move to silence critical voices in the country.

Kambwili, has been condemned to five months imprisonment with hard labour for hate speech against the Tonga People of Southern Province.

Imboela told Zambia Monitor on Friday in Lusaka that this scenario also clearly showed selective and unfair application of justice in the country under President Hakainde Hichilema’s administration.

“When we were campaigning in 2021, Bhuumba Malambo, the Kafue Council Chairperson for the United Party for National Development (UPND) was caught on Camera telling the Tonga People there that do not vote for anyone else apart from a tonga,” she recalled.

The NDC leader quoted Malambo saying: “don’t be stupid, don’t be foolish you tonga people, make sure that you vote for your own president, Members of Parliament, Council Chairpersons and Councillors.”

Imboela noted with sadness that Malambo was not arrested after she was reported to the Police but the wheels of justice moved in quickly to arrest Kambwili and subsequently his jailing for five months.

“Justice should be the same, if he is wrong then the other people also who were campaigning in a similar manner then they were wrong but if they are not, even him should not be found guilty, because it’s the same law,” she stated.

Imboela added that politicians should practice what they preach during their campaigns and abide by the rule of law.