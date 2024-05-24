In 2019 HH As Opposition Leader Called For Early Elections, I Did Not Arrest Him- Edgar Lungu

hFellow Country Men, Women and the Youth.

In 2019, Mr Hakainde Hichilema, (HH) as opposition leader called for early elections and justified his calls as “in all democracies, the people have the right and power to call for early elections if they deem fit and justifiable”. He was correct indeed because there is a precedence to this effect in this country.

In 1991, the Zambian economy was in serious distress and near total collapse. Life for all of us who were there at the time was unbearable.

The people compelled Dr Kenneth Kaunda, our founding president, to call for early elections in 1991 instead of 1993. In that early election, Fredrick Chiluba and his MMD emerged as winners, and Dr Kaunda lost that election and handed over power peacefully.

Last week, l equally made a similar call for early elections given the current economic crisis and increasing high cost of living that has continued to harshly bite our people throughout Mr Hakainde’s clear-cut misrule. Many Zambians and non alike feel this way and agree with me that, indeed, the UPND regime has failed to deliver on their promises and governing in non stop pilot mode.

Like KK in 1991, our president can agree to these calls and facilitate for early elections or like I did during my time in office, he can justify with undeniable cause why we all must wait for 2026 as per constitutional schedule. In a democracy, it is all about dialogue and exchange of views!

Yesterday, the British Prime Minister, Mr Rishi Sunak, got approval from the British Monarch to dissolve parliament. Consequently, the Prime Minister announced that early elections will be held in the coming month of July, on the 4th of July 2024.

From the aforementioned, it is evidently clear that the call for early elections is a normal political pattern not only in Zambia but also in the United Kingdom and other democratic jurisdictions.In all democracies, power belongs to the people, and those occupying public offices are mere caretakers.

My appeal to the Zambian government is to respect the people, practice political tolerance, uphold the constitution, and ensure that peace, law and order prevails across our sovereign motherland. This is crucially important for our national unity and collective prosperity.

Edgar Chagwa Lungu

Sixth President of Zambia,

Patriotic Front (PF) President