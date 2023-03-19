IN PICTURES: Dr Fred M’membe attending the Russia-Africa Parliamentary Conference in Moscow, Russia

IN PICTURES: President of the Socialist Party Dr Fred M’membe attending the Russia-Africa Parliamentary Conference in Moscow, Russia
Home Politics SOCIALIST PARTY IN PICTURES: Dr Fred M’membe attending the Russia-Africa Parliamentary Conference in Moscow,...
Hehehe….baby Putin
Most African Leaders, from time immemorial starting with the infamous Slave Trade era to modern times have been Puppets of abaSungu. Just check at the body language of an African when he is with, or among Whites, pure “Mongrel Mentality”!!!!