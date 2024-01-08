PRESS STATEMENT FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

MONDAY, JANUARY 8, 2024

INDIA PRAISES ZAMBIA FOR PRUDENT MANAGEMENT OF RESOURCES AS CHANDA PRESENTS HIS CREDENTIALS

NEW DELHI—The Indian Government has praised Zambia for the prudent management of resources and has pledged steadfast support to the country in various viable sectors of the economy to spur the desired development.

Indian President Smt. Droupadi Murmu made the commitment on Friday after Zambia High Commissioner to India Percy P. Chanda presented his credentials at a colourful ceremony held at the Rashtrapati Bhavan, the official residence of the President of India.

President Murmu highlighted the longstanding historical connection between Zambia and India, stretching back to pre-colonial times. She reiterated her country’s pledge to remain a vital part of Zambia’s developmental journey, crediting this commitment to the Government’s emphasis on prudent resource management.

She expressed satisfaction at the transparent utilisation of the Lines of Credit offered to Zambia by India and that more could be achieved in strategic sectors such as health, mining, agriculture, infrastructure, and agro-processing.

“India has been part of Zambia’s development journey and our warm bilateral relations, which date back to the pre-colonial era, have been of great value to both countries and because of these warm relations, we have had high-level visits from both countries.

“India has provided Lines of Credit to Zambia and we are happy with the prudent manner in which you are utilising resources. As a result, we commit to continuing to support Zambia. We recognise the country’s potential in mining, agriculture, and agro processing, and we believe these are key in Zambia’s quest to attain national development,” President Murmu said.

The President implored the Zambia High Commissioner to ensure that the two countries continued to explore other areas of development cooperation during his tenure.

And Mr. Chanda thanked the Indian Government for being an all-weather ally even in difficult times, as evidenced by the assistance rendered to Zambia during the pandemic.

He also lauded the Indian Government’s magnanimity during its tenure as President of the G-20, emphasizing its significant strides in representing the Global South. Particularly noteworthy was India’s instrumental role in securing the admission of the African Union into the G-20, transforming it into the G-21 Intergovernmental forum upon the conclusion of its presidency.

He further added that Zambia looked forward to President Hakainde Hichilema undertaking a State Visit to India this year, as both countries commemorate 60 years of diplomatic relations, emphasising the visit’s potential to further enhance the existing bilateral ties.

Issued by

Bennie Mundando

First Secretary (Press)

Zambia High Commission

New Delhi- India