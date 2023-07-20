INDIVIDUALS WHO CAN’T SURVIVE WITHOUT LUNGU ARE TELLING HIM TO COME BACK – PF MP

Chama-South member of Parliament Davison Mung’andu says individuals who can’t survive without former president Edgar Lungu are going to him and telling him that he must come back to lead PF

Speaking with Daily Revelation, Mung’andu said those going to presidentLungu to tell him to come back don’t love him.

“They do not love him. Maybe they love the benefits that they derive by associating with him. I would urge them to start loving the former head of state. Let them live the former head of state and also let them love the family for the former head of state,” Mung’andu said. “If anything I would urge them to move on. Clearly these are individuals who can’t survive without president Lungu. So we want to urge them to find life beside president Lungu. Let the man enjoy his retirement at the moment. That would be my comment. Let them start loving president Lungu like the way we do.”

