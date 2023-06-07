INFRASTRUCTURE MINISTER ANGERS UPND DIE HARD FOSTER CHINYAMA

He writes

Yesterday, i was watching parliament tv.The minister of infrastructure was asked a question, when the government is likely to work on some road’s in North Western.

The minister looked unconcerned,his answers were totally nonsensical! He said government has no plans to work on any mentioned roads in the province. He said their will consider the request to work on the roads in North Western in future not now!

Surely the minister didn’t have another way to respond than saying we currently don’t have any plan to work on the road’s in that province? It’s sound so disrespectful to the people of North Western!

The solwezi East Mp reminded him,how North Western contribute to the treasury through the 3 big mines we have here and local people should be considered benefit something.He told him that in

the previous government the people of North Western complained about the same mistreatment by the government and we were ignored.

We thought voting for the UPND,we will also be

considered in this province but surely its seems like no one cares about this province apart from coming here to get votes.

The whole province doesn’t have a big hospital, a University and now no proper road’s.