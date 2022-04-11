INNAUGRAL KING LEWANIKA ROYAL MERITOCRACY AWARD
1st recipient- Dr. Mainga Mutumba Bull, Politician and Historian (Author of Bulozi under the Luyana Kings among other publications)
2nd recipient – Belly Butete Kashumba Mutti, First female speaker,, Business person,Lawyer and Advocate for women’s rights (Once featured on Bulozi London’s Women of Substance)
3rd recipient – Dr Inonge Mbikusita Lewanika, Ambassador,Politician, Women’s and Children’s rights Advocate (Once featured on Bulozi London’s Women of Substance)
4th Frances Mwangala Zaloumis- Lawyer and Business Person
5th- Ireen Mukombe Muyenga, Insurance Guru, Business Executive (Once featured on Bulozi London’s Women of Substance)
6th- Janet Akatoka Mwananyanda Kayama -Educationist
7th- Ndiyoyi Muliwana Mutiti- Ambassador and accomplished Civil Servant
8th – Rabecca Mbangu Lisulo Katowa, Zambia Sugar MD and Chartered Marketer
9th- Mukwandi Walusiku Chibesakunda- Banking and Finance
10th- Stella Mwaka Libongani- ZP and High Commissioner
11th – Sister Mirriam Namunji Mutelo- Spiritual Work
12th – Princess Nakatindi Yeta Nganga (Posthumously) – Politics and Business
13th- Kapelwa Mwanang’umbi Sikota (Posthumously), First Registered Nurse in Zambia
Credit: BBN