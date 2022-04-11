INNAUGRAL KING LEWANIKA ROYAL MERITOCRACY AWARD

1st recipient- Dr. Mainga Mutumba Bull, Politician and Historian (Author of Bulozi under the Luyana Kings among other publications)

2nd recipient – Belly Butete Kashumba Mutti, First female speaker,, Business person,Lawyer and Advocate for women’s rights (Once featured on Bulozi London’s Women of Substance)

3rd recipient – Dr Inonge Mbikusita Lewanika, Ambassador,Politician, Women’s and Children’s rights Advocate (Once featured on Bulozi London’s Women of Substance)

4th Frances Mwangala Zaloumis- Lawyer and Business Person

5th- Ireen Mukombe Muyenga, Insurance Guru, Business Executive (Once featured on Bulozi London’s Women of Substance)

6th- Janet Akatoka Mwananyanda Kayama -Educationist

7th- Ndiyoyi Muliwana Mutiti- Ambassador and accomplished Civil Servant

8th – Rabecca Mbangu Lisulo Katowa, Zambia Sugar MD and Chartered Marketer

9th- Mukwandi Walusiku Chibesakunda- Banking and Finance

10th- Stella Mwaka Libongani- ZP and High Commissioner

11th – Sister Mirriam Namunji Mutelo- Spiritual Work

12th – Princess Nakatindi Yeta Nganga (Posthumously) – Politics and Business

13th- Kapelwa Mwanang’umbi Sikota (Posthumously), First Registered Nurse in Zambia

Credit: BBN