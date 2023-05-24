INONGE KALOUSTIAN RETURNS TO USA AFTER NATIONAL TEAM SNUB

Inonge Kaloustian, the Copper Queens striker, has faced an unexpected setback in her international career. Despite making her debut for the Zambian national team just a month ago, she has been left out of the Copper Queens’ provisional squad for the upcoming 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup. This surprising exclusion comes as a surprise to many, especially considering her recent involvement with the national team.

Born in the United States, Kaloustian joined ZISD FC of Zambia’s Women’s Super League in March. Shortly after obtaining her Zambian passport, she received a call-up to represent her newly adopted country at the international level. In April, she was even part of the squad that traveled to South Korea for back-to-back friendly matches.

However, her debut appearance for the Copper Queens was brief, as she played less than five minutes against South Korea. Despite the limited game time, her inclusion in the national team was seen as a positive sign for her future prospects. Unfortunately, it seems that her journey with the team has hit a roadblock, as she was omitted from the provisional squad for the Women’s World Cup.

In a recent statement, Kaloustian confirmed that she had returned to the United States for personal reasons. She cited the need to sort out some paperwork as the main motive behind her temporary departure. However, she expressed her intention to return to Zambia at a later date, indicating her determination to continue her football career with the Copper Queens.

During her time with ZISD FC, Kaloustian managed to score only one goal in the ten games she played after joining the team midway through the season. Despite her individual efforts, the team’s performance in the Zambian Women’s Super League was disappointing, finishing 14th with 35 points.-Zed Sport