INONGE KALOUSTIAN SUMMONED TO COPPER QUEENS SQUAD

By Cosmas Chongo Mulenga

ZISD Women Football Club player Inonge Kaloustian has been called to the Copper Queens camp ahead of the friendly match against Korea Republic.

ZISD Women Football Club General Secretary Elijah Lungu confirmed the inclusion of the club’s new signing to the Seoul outing.

Lungu describes Kaloustian’s call-up as an excellent decision by Coach Bruce Mwape aimed at consolidating Zambia’s place in women’s football.

In her Facebook post, the recently naturalised Kaloustian expressed gratitude for the national team call-up and being given a chance to represent Zambia.

The friendly game is one of the preparatory matches the Bruce Mwape tutored side will be engaged in prior to the commencent of FIFA Women’s World Cup to be co-hosted by New Zealand And Australia.