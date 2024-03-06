Internet can’t get over Lupita Nyong’o, Joshua Jackson as they are seen romancing

Perhaps, the two actors wanted to use the 41st birthday of Lupita Nyong’o to announce to the world the romantic bliss they are caught in. Dawson’s Creek alum Joshua Jackson and Black Panther star Nyong’o were spotted together in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico, during Nyong’o birthday weekend, sparking further speculation about their romance.

The couple looked affectionate, holding hands during a romantic beach stroll with Jackson wearing a dark pair of swimming trunks. During their beach outing, Nyong’o and Jackson shared an intimate moment, holding hands while running into the waves and later sharing a passionate kiss, according to E! News.

Spicing up a romantic getaway, Jackson first celebrated Lupita’s 41st birthday with a grand gesture, including a large balloon display and a beautiful bouquet in their hotel suite, according to an exclusive source for E! News.

The lovebirds were seen enjoying various activities around the resort, including indulging in some relaxation time at the spa.

“They looked madly in love,” an eyewitness shared, “like they just couldn’t get enough of one another.”

Rumors about Jackson and Nyong’o dating began in late October after they were spotted together at Janelle Monae’s concert in Los Angeles. This came after both had recently ended their previous relationships, with Jackson splitting from Jodie Turner-Smith, who filed for divorce on October 2 citing irreconcilable differences after four years of marriage and listing September 13 as their official separation date.

“Sometimes things we really want to work just don’t end up working, and that’s OK,” she said of her split with Jackson in a Sunday Times interview published February 25. “The most important thing is that you choose what’s healthiest for you and your family and definitely your children.”

Following her breakup with Selema Masekela, Nyong’o expressed her commitment to confront her pain, build the courage to accept her life as it is, and trust that difficult times will eventually subside.

“I find myself in a season of heartbreak because of a love suddenly and devastatingly extinguished by deception,” Nyong’o wrote on Instagram Story on October 19, after ending her one-year relationship with the sports commentator. “I am tempted to run into the shadows and hide, only to return to the light when I have regained my strength enough for me to say, ‘Whatever, my life is better this way.”