Sudan doesn’t have internet anymore. – The paramilitary group engaged in the country’s 10-month civil war is believed to be accountable by the public.

The Rapid Support Forces (RSF) said they did not do it.

NetBlocks, a group that watches over internet freedom, reported that the internet in Sudan had stopped working again on X day.

A group of Sudanese hackers targeted Uganda because they were angry that Uganda welcomed the leader of the RSF, Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo.

NetBlocks found that some internet providers in Uganda, like Uganda Telecom and MTN, might have had some issues with their services. But a reporter in the capital city of Kampala for the BBC didn’t see any problems.

In Sudan, some people can’t use the internet since Friday. And now the problem is even worse.

Government-controlled media have accused the RSF.

However, according to the Sudan Tribune news site, a RSF official claimed that the army told them to cut off communication in parts of Darfur, Kordofan, Khartoum, and Al-Jazirah states, which are mostly controlled by the paramilitary group.

On Wednesday, NetBlocks reported that a big phone company in Sudan called Zain was mostly not working.

Zain posted on Facebook that it is working under tough and dangerous conditions.

It said that the current network problem is not its fault.

Two other companies, MTN Sudan and Sudani, were not working on Friday, according to NetBlocks.

The network not working makes things even harder for a country that is at war.

The United Nations is asking for $4. 1 billion to help the people in Sudan who are struggling because of the fighting there. They also want to help the people who had to leave their homes because of the fighting.

The UN says that around 9 million people have been forced to leave their homes, and about 25 million people, which is half of the whole population, need help.