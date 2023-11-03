INTRA PARTY ISSUES MUST BE INTERPRETED BY COURTS NOT STATE INSTITUTIONS – SILAVWE

LUSAKA, FRIDAY, NOVEMBER, 03, 2023 [SMART EAGLES]

GOLDEN party of Zambia President Jackson Silavwe says intra political party issues must be interpreted and concluded in the courts of law not by state institutions.

In a statement to Smart Eagles, Mr. Silavwe has since commended the Zambia Police Service for leaving the PF secretariat although government’s biasness has already been displayed and noted.

“In defense of our democracy again, I wish to call out the speaker of National Assembly of Zambia, Madam Mutti and Registrar of Societies, Madam Thandiwe to stop fighting intra political party battles of the PF or any other political party,” he said.

He said Speaker Nelly’s Mutti’s and the presiding officers conduct in parliament has deteriorated decorum of the people’s house to unprecedented levels never seen in the history of this republic.

Mr. Silavwe adds that State institutions collectively have no business in taking sides of any intra issues of a private club.

“The speaker must understand that if she does not call herself to order and realign her honourable learned self with the principles of democracy, the disgusting scenes coming from parliament will only get worse, further eroding our democracy,” the GPZ President said.

“The head of State President Hakainde Hichilema must have a higher standard of governance for the future and the not picking up the nauseating past examples of PF-MMD battles that the Zambians vomited out collectively in August 2021,” Mr. Silavwe said.