INVESTIGATE PETAUKE TOWN COUNCIL, CIVIC LEADER DEMANDS

Some Civic leaders in Petauke Central have called on government to urgently investigate to what is hindering the implementation of CDF, the 2022 Constituency Development Fund Projects in the Constituency.

Nyika Ward councillor Kelvin Phiri stated that there is no tangible reason as to why Petauke Town Council is delaying in implementing 2022 CDF projects.

Mr. Phiri told Breeze FM News that there is no single project in his ward, saying even schools have not received any desks manufactured under 2022 CDF.

In a related interview, Minga ward councillor Sign Mumba added that the delay in approving contracts to contractors by authorities is also compromising developmental progress.

The civic leaders have called on government to address the challenges which the council is facing in implementing CDF projects.

When contacted for a comment, Petauke Town Council Chairperson Edward Banda said the council will soon start implementing the 2022 CDF projects in Nyika and other wards in the Constituency.

Meanwhile, Petauke District Commissioner Martha Mulenga told Breeze FM News that 12 projects under 2022 CDF are being implemented across Petauke Central Constituency.

Ms. Mulenga said she has been receiving updates from the council on the implementation of CDF projects and that 14 other projects have been advertised.