INVESTIGATIONS INTO INCIDENTS OF GASSING WHICH HAPPENED IN 2019 AND 2020 PROGRESSING WELL-POLICE

The Zambia Police Service would like to assure the general public that investigations relating to incidents of chemical spraying locally known as gassing which wreaked havoc and sparked widespread public disorder in the late 2019 and early 2020 are on course and progressing well.

So far police have charged and arrested four people for incidents related to gassing namely: Dr Christopher Zumani Zimba aged 43 of farm number 100 in Chongwe, Given Phiri aged 37 of unknown house number in Misisi Compound, Marlone Banda aged 36 of Plot number 811 in 12 miles area and Portipher Gwai aged 44 of Plot number 194/17 Mutendere Compound in Lusaka for the offence of being in Possession of Articles for terrorism or proliferation purposes Contrary to Section 25 of the Anti- terrorism Act number 6 of 2018 as read with Section 2 of the Amended Anti–terrorism Act number 6 of 2023. The four are yet to appear in court as a compiled docket of case is with the National Prosecution Authority charged with the responsibility of Prosecution.

Investigations in this matter are still ongoing to bring to book all those that participated in this criminal act of gassing. We want to thank everyone that assisted in this investigation.

Rae Hamoonga

POLICE SPOKESPERSON