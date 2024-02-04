Iran’s ‘Axis of Resistance’: Militant groups and regional influence

As previously reported, the Islamic Resistance in Iraq, responsible for a lethal attack on US troops in Jordan, is part of Iran’s “axis of resistance.”

This coalition is primarily composed of Hezbollah in Lebanon, the Assad regime in Syria, the Houthis in Yemen, and various Iraqi militias armed and trained by Iran.

Additionally, Iran has extended its support to Hamas and Palestinian Islamic Jihad (PIJ) in Gaza.

Several countries, including the US, have designated Hezbollah, Hamas, PIJ, and the Houthis as terrorist organizations.

Members of these armed groups receive support in the form of weapons and funding from Iran and fall under the influence of Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi, despite sometimes operating independently of his direct command.