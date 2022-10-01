IS FORMER PRESIDENT EDDAR LUNGU BEING PROSECUTED WHILE UNDER THE VEIL OF HIS IMMUNITY?
I have noted arguements that former President Edgar Lungu is being prosecuted by law enforcement agencies while still enjoying his immunity.
This is because of Drug Enforcement Commission (DEC)’s forth and back announcements of the seizure of former President’s purpoted lodge.
Also reports that DEC had stormed one of former President Lungu’s property have validated these insinuations.
These alleged actions by DEC are being construed in some quarters to mean *prosecution* than *investigating* the former president .
But is a former President immune from investigations or that of his properties when there is reasonable suspicions?
ARTICLE 98 of the 2016 Constitution guides;
98. (1) A person *shall not institute or continue civil proceedings against the President or a person performing executive functions*, as provided in Article 109, in respect of anything done or omitted to be done by the President or that person in their privatecapacity during the tenure of office as President.
(2) The President shall not, in the President’s private capacity during the tenure of office as President, institute or continue civil proceedings against a person.
(3) For purposes of clauses (1) and (2), where a law limits the time within which proceedings may be brought against a person, the term of office shall not be taken into account in calculating the period of time.
(4) Subject to clause (9), the President or a person performing executive functions, as provided in Article 109, is immune from
criminal proceedings which *immunity continues after that person ceases to hold or perform the functions of that office.*
NOW, what are *criminal and/or civil proceedings* and Once we define this phrase then, will we appreciate the current happenings around the former President.
Again, does immunity of a former President entail immunity of his properties, spouses, children?
Can immunity accorded to a former President hinder investigations by and from law enforcement agencies from investigating his properties, children and spouses?
Or DOESNT immunity only hinder prosecution OR institution of criminal or civil proceedings against a former president?
Let us debate
I submit
McDonald Chipenzi
State your opinion Mr Chipenzi then the debate can open.
Naye naye no mercy….infact let us step up investigations.Investigations and prosecution are not the same. Let the chap just comply.
How is the procedure of charging someone with a criminal offense you should understand that investigations is part of prosecution.Investigations forms the basis of prosecution.Article 98 talks of immunity against prosecution.So is the law clear or not on this one?Over to you praise singers pick it up
Get back to school. Investigation is done before the case is taking to court by prosecutors. The difference is that, investigation helps to gather evidence to prove a case. prosecution is trial process to understand the charges and there after pass judgment. Do not mislead your mind and the unskilled.
It can still be argued that investigation is not the same as prosecution.
You have to investigate then lift the immunity if there appears to be a case. If you stop investigations, ati kuli ka imyuniti, then on what basis are you going to lift immunity. The man says he did nothing wrong, so why does he need immunity?
Mr. Edgar Lungu feels persecuted by the current president and the general membership of UPND officials and larger number of people of Zambia. The thinking of Mr. Edgar Lungu and his sympathizers is in dununa reverse !! The former president has immunity while serving, no one can taking the sitting president to court while he serves as president. Investigations must be conducted and seizure of property must be effected then later the investigating wings takes the evidence to the president. How does Mr. Edgar Lungu wants to be treated? Like Jesus? NO!! Mr. Edgar Lungu is just another human being and a citizen of this country and he must be ready to be visited by law if he did not abuse his office, abuse national resources, embezzled public funds why is he scared? His agents are asking the president of Zambia to emulate Luto of Kenya. The post past president of Kenya did not steal from his people. Therefore, the plea being made by PF is wrong and ill timing. Let us seek the law to clear him than defending thieves through radio and print media. What do we mean when we say no one is above the law! Is Mr. Lungu above the law or hide in the rights of immunity?