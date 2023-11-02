IS OUR MULTIPARTY DEMOCRACY UNDER THREAT?- Fred M’membe

Fred M’membe

IS OUR MULTIPARTY DEMOCRACY UNDER THREAT?

We may not agree on much these days as Zambians due to all sorts of conflicting political, religious, ethnic and other affiliations. But most of us are sounding the same alarm: Our multiparty democracy is at risk of unraveling.

But is the end of multiparty democracy really imminent, or is the “threat to multiparty democracy” a hyperbolic calling card by those who don’t like Mr Hakainde Hichilema?

In addition to the continuous complaints being raised by political parties, in the last two weeks Civil Society Organisations and OCIDA have raised similar concerns about our multiparty democracy being under threat.

President of the Socialist Party